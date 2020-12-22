Crash closes Farrow Parkway underneath Highway 17 Bypass; 2 treated

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A crash that injured two people closed Farrow Parkway underneath Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach on Monday night.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Multiple police and fire rescue crews were on the scene, including the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. The crash involved two vehicles, according to Master Corporal Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Two people are receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the scene should be clearing around 8:30 p.m.

