Crash involving cement truck injures one in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – One person was flown to the hospital after a crash involving a cement truck in Conway.

Authorities are asking drivers to please avoid the area of Highway 378 and Dirty Branch Road after a wreck at about 7:15 on Tuesday morning.

“A morning cement truck vs. vehicle accident has required a significant response from Horry County Fire Rescue, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and the City of Conway Fire,” officials with Horry County Rescue reported.

Extrication was required for one person, who was taken via medical helicopter to a local hospital “with serious injuries.”

The driver of the cement truck was not injured.

Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.