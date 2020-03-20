Crash on Hwy 17 in Little River closes southbound lanes

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A crash on Highway 17 in Little River has closed the southbound lanes and authorities are asking drivers to please avoid the area.

The crash happened near 2061 Highway 17. Southbound lanes are currently closed to traffic as Horry County Fire Rescue and SCHP crews work to clear the scene.

One vehicle was involved.

One person is being transported to the hospital with injuries, according to HCFR. The condition of the person is not known at this time.

