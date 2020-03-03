Crash with injuries closes Highway 17 northbound in Little River

Breaking News Alert
LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Drivers are being asked to avoid Highway 17 at River Hills Drive in Little River after a crash injures two people.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at about 2:18 p.m. on Tuesday.

The northbound lanes of Highway 17 are closed, according to HCFR.

Two people are being taken to the hospital with injuries. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, HCFR reports.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and Horry County police are also on the scene.

This is a developing story.

