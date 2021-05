HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – Crews were at the scene of a crash with injuries on US 17 Bypass in Horry County.

The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. on Thursday on the Garden City Connector. Injuries were reported, according to the state highway patrol incident map.

Crews at the scene around 3 p.m. were working on a car that had overturned in the ditch. Injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.