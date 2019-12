NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Firefighters have been called to a structure fire on Lake Drive in North Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Fire Rescue is assisting the North Myrtle Beach fire department with the fire at 3405 Lake Drive near 34th Ave. North. The fire broke out at about 10:23 a.m.

The fire is under control, but crews are working to overhaul the scene.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area due to road closures.

Count on News13 for updates as we work to gather more information.