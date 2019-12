MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews put out a fire at a house Thursday night.

It happened on King Street, off 21st Avenue North. The front of the home suffered some damage, including siding that appeared to have melted off. It appears that part of the inside of the house was damaged as well.

Police tell a News13 photographer on the scene that no one was hurt.

It’s not clear what led to the fire but it appears to be out as of 11:30 p.m.