Crews rescue 3 dogs from home during ‘active shooting,’ structure fire call near Conway

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews rescued three dogs, one inside a cage, from a home during a recent active shooting and structure fire call.

The fully-involved structure fire on April 29 was part of an active shooting incident that took place on Miles Standish Court near Highway 544. Horry County Fire Rescue said “after getting the nod from Horry County Police Department leadership that it was safe to proceed to firefighting,” crews rushed in to take control of the fire.

While fighting the fire, Cpt. Drabick rescued a dog from a cage inside the home. Cpt. Drabick brought the puppy out safely before passing it off to Horry County Police Department Environmental Services officers.

HCPD Environmental Services Officer Gore took the youngest pup to get some oxygen, with the help of Firefighter/EMT Rabon, HCFR reported.

Two other dogs also were rescued by HCPD officers. The trio was reunited away from the fire and then taken to the Horry County Animal Care Center veterinarian for a check-up, HCFR said.

“While their mom gets back on her feet,” HCFR reported, “the HCACC is taking care of the two larger dogs and the smaller dog is staying by her side.” The dogs will not be up for adoption.

“Whether animal or human, it means a lot to our first responders to be able to make these saves, and we appreciate their dedication to applying their life-saving skill sets to response in our communities,” the department said. “Great teamwork, HCFR and HCPD!”