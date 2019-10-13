Crews respond to church fire near Hemingway

HEMINGWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – Crews are still on scene after battling a fire at a church near Hemingway.

Fire crews responded to the Cornerstone Church of God on East Broad Street around 2:30 Sunday afternoon, according to Hemingway Fire Department spokesperson William Horton.

When first responders got there, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof and inside the church. It looks like it was coming from a small fire in the sanctuary.

Crews were able to access it quickly and put the fire out.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is set to investigate what started the fire.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division may also get involved.

