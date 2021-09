CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to an early morning two-alarm fire Friday.

Crews were dispatched to a home on Rowe Pond Road in Conway around 3:19 a.m.

Tony Casey, the spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said the fire was “still very active” around 4:26 a.m. No other details were available.

