Crews respond to one-vehicle rollover crash on Hwy 701

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue crews were on scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash on Saturday morning.

Officials say that the crash happened around 6:03 a.m. on Hwy 701 near Industrial Park Road in Conway.

One person was confined and removed from the vehicle, according to officials.

There were no reported injuries.

Horry County Police Department, City of Conway Fire Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol were all on scene and assisted Horry County Fire and Rescue.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.