Crews respond to Sunday morning fire outside Loris

LORIS AREA, SC (WBTW) – Crews responded Sunday morning to a structure fire in the Loris area.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded alongside the Loris Fire Department to the 8600 block of West Highway 19, HCFR said online. They were dispatched around 5:13 a.m., the department’s post said.

The structure fire was in a vacant building. There were no reported injuries, according to HCFR. The fire is under investigation.

