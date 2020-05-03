Crews respond to Sunday morning fire outside Loris

LORIS AREA, SC (WBTW) – Crews responded Sunday morning to a structure fire in the Loris area.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded alongside the Loris Fire Department to the 8600 block of West Highway 19, HCFR said online. They were dispatched around 5:13 a.m., the department’s post said.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to 8648 W. Highway 19 at 5:13 a.m. with the Loris Fire Department for a structure fire in a vacant building.



There are no reported injuries. This fire is under investigation.

The structure fire was in a vacant building. There were no reported injuries, according to HCFR. The fire is under investigation.

