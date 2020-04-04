Crews respond to truck vs. pole wreck in Horry County

Live Now
ALLSBROOK AREA, SC (WBTW) – Crews responded Saturday after a truck hit a utility pole, Horry County Fire Rescue says.

HFCR responded alongside Highway Patrol to Highway 701 and McNabb Shortcut Road around 4 p.m.

No one was reported hurt in the wreck.

