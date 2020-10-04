Crews responding to hazmat spill in Pawleys Island

by: Chase Laudenslager

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Midway Fire Rescue is responding to a hazardous materials situation at the HotSpot gas station on Highway 17 and South Causeway Road.

According to Midway Fire Rescue, a tanker truck spilled approximately 400 gallons of gasoline from one truck cell. Approximately 6,500 gallons are still on the truck not leaking.

The agency tweeted about the incident at 3:48 p.m. on Sunday.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) reports that Highway 17 is closed, and a 2,000 foot perimeter has been requested.

Midway Fire Rescue said no injuries are being reported at this time.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more details become available.

