Crews responding to hazmat spill in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Midway Fire Rescue is responding to a hazardous materials situation at the HotSpot gas station on Highway 17 and South Causeway Road.

According to Midway Fire Rescue, a tanker truck spilled approximately 400 gallons of gasoline from one truck cell. Approximately 6,500 gallons are still on the truck not leaking.

@MidwayFireResQ UPDATE on Fuel Spill Rt 17 (Ocean Hwy) & S Causeway Dr. Significant fuel spill of approx 400 gallons gasoline from one truck cell. No injuries at this time. Firefighters working to contain spill on the ground. Approx 6,500 gallons still on truck not leaking. pic.twitter.com/eXBEZQv30k — Midway Fire Rescue (@MidwayFireResQ) October 4, 2020

The agency tweeted about the incident at 3:48 p.m. on Sunday.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) reports that Highway 17 is closed, and a 2,000 foot perimeter has been requested.

Midway Fire Rescue said no injuries are being reported at this time.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more details become available.

