Crews work crash with serious injuries in Loris

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – First responders are on the scene of a single-vehicle wreck in Loris.

The crash is in the area of Red Bluff Road and Daisy Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The wreck results in serious injuries, HCFR says.

The call was dispatched around 6:40 p.m. Loris fire, Horry County fire and Highway Patrol responded. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

