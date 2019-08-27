Breaking News Alert
Crews work to put out a fire at an auto parts store in Myrtle Beach

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews are on scene of a fire at an auto parts store on Socastee Boulevard Tuesday morning. 

Fire officials tell News13 that right now beach bound lanes of Socastee Boulevard in this area are closed as they continue their overhaul phase. 

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue

Police first responded to the scene due to a burglary alarm. When they got there officials say they heard explosions and called in fire crews around 12:30 a.m. 

No injuries were reported. This fire is under investigation. 

