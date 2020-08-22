CUE expands awareness campaign for missing Horry County man

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — August 25, 2020 marks seven years since Zachary Malinowski was last seen in the Aynor, South Carolina area.

A flyer with Malinowski’s picture will be attached to local Horry County pizza restaurants when ordering for delivery or takeout. This is in honor of the anniversary of his disappearance.

Malinowski finished playing basketball with friends and left to drop them off. After stopping at another residence in the Aynor area, friends state he left around 11:30 p.m. to get something to eat, but never returned. Several days later searchers located his 1996 burgundy Chevy Veretta in the woods off of Valley Forge Road near Aynor completely burned out. Malinowski was not found in the car and has not been located.

Over the years, numerous searches have been conducted in the area where his car was found, the area where he grew up, and beyond where his iPad was found including several locations sent in by tipsters.

CUE Founder Monica Caison says, “The flyers are important to remind the community that Zach is still missing. Although there have been arrests in the case, there is still no justice. His family deserves to know where he is and justice must be served.”

If you have any information about the disappearance of Zachary Malinowski please notify Horry County Police (843-915-7795) or CUE Center for Missing Persons 24- hour tip line (910-232-1697). All information is confidential.