Darlington County councilmember resigns, District 7 seat open

DARLINGTON CO, SC (WBTW) – Councilman Lewis Brown announced his resignation during the Darlington County Council meeting on Monday night.

Brown represented District 7, which includes sections of Hartsville and the Kelleytown area of Darlington County. It is unclear why Brown resigned.

Filing for Brown’s seat and the upcoming special elections will open on Feb. 19 and close on Feb. 27, according to the Darlington County Elections and Registrations.

The special election primary will be April 13 and the run-off will be April 27. Election is June 15.

The filing fee is $455.