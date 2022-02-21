Darlington County lifts ban on outdoor burning

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have lifted a ban on outdoor burning in Darlington County, but a similar ban remains in effect in Horry County.

The Darlington County ban had been in effect since Friday when Fire Chief Ricky Flowers said there had been 31 brush fires reported since Feb. 7. Even though the ban has been lifted, it’s still important to be careful when burning outdoors, Flowers said.

“We strongly encourage residents of Darlington County to use extreme caution when doing any outdoor burning,” Flower said. “Ground conditions are still very dry. The precipitation in the forecast may not relieve these conditions very much.”

Darlington County ordinances say that all outdoor fires must be continuously monitored by sober adults and that they must be at least 25 feet away from all roads and buildings and 50 feet from any home. In addition, only natural vegetation that was grown on the property can be burned.

All outdoor burning must be reported to the South Carolina Forestry Commission. Darlington County residents should call 800-986-3742.

Horry County authorities issued a burning ban for unincorporated areas on Thursday. It will remain in effect until the area “receives a significant amount of rain and conditions improve,” Horry County Fire Rescue said Monday in a social-media post.