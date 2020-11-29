Darlington Police investigate Saturday evening armed robbery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Armed-Robbery_179169

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday evening at a Walgreens in the city.

Captain Kimberly Nelson with DPD says a white female wearing a green coat and a gray hood over her head with a mask robbed the Walgreens in Darlington at 7:36 P.M.

Nelson says the subject had a slender build and brown eyes.

Courtesy: Captain Kimberly Nelson, Darlington Police Department

Authorities say the subject had a black gun, demanded money from the clerk and left the area in a four door sedan.

If you have any information, call central dispatch at 843-398-4920.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories