Darlington Police investigate Saturday evening armed robbery

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday evening at a Walgreens in the city.

Captain Kimberly Nelson with DPD says a white female wearing a green coat and a gray hood over her head with a mask robbed the Walgreens in Darlington at 7:36 P.M.

Nelson says the subject had a slender build and brown eyes.

Courtesy: Captain Kimberly Nelson, Darlington Police Department

Authorities say the subject had a black gun, demanded money from the clerk and left the area in a four door sedan.

If you have any information, call central dispatch at 843-398-4920.