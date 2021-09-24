Dashcam video released from deadly trooper involved shooting in Longs

Warning: This video might contain graphic content that could be upsetting to some.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol has released dashcam video from the trooper-involved shooting that happened in the Longs area on Sept. 11.

The video begins with the driver of a car, who was later identified as Tristan Vereen, being pulled over by a state trooper. Vereen screams at the trooper and refuses to stop. That begins a 3 1/2 minute pursuit.

Vereen’s car weaves in and out of lanes, and at one point goes through a field. Eventually, Vareen jumps out of his moving car.

Then, Trooper W. B. Benton chases after Vereen. Next, an off-camera struggle ensues with the sound of the trooper’s Taser being deployed several times.

In a surveillance video released earlier this week, Vereen appeared to grab the Taser and use it on the trooper…and then bite him.

The audio in the dashcam can be heard between 5:54 – 6:29:

“Give me your hands! Give me…”

“He’s biting me! He’s biting me!”

*Gunshot*

“Let me see your hands! Let me see your hands!”

“Hey, he killed me!”

Troopers say Vereen was shot once in the chest. He later died.

This is a developing story News13 will continue to follow. Count on us for updates as we learn more.