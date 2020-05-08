DEA, SWAT, Robeson County deputies find fentanyl during investigation

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – Local and federal agents were called to an apartment complex in Pembroke. Deputies in Robeson County say they were called to Strickland Heights Apartments where they found a “quantity of Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.”
Deputies tell WBTW News13 that a 20-year-old man is in custody. Joshua Robert Locklear is at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
Here’s the news release:
On Thursday, May 7, 2020, Drug Enforcement Division Investigators, Deputies with the Community Impact Team and SWAT Team Operators with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 701 Roberts Ave., Pembroke (Strickland Heights Apartments). During the search of the property investigators located and seized a quantity of Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Robert Locklear, 20, of Pembroke was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Drug Dwelling and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Locklear was placed in the custody of Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000.00 secured bond.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Federal Bureau of Investigations assisted with the investigation.
Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.