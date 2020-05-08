DEA, SWAT, Robeson County deputies find fentanyl during investigation

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – Local and federal agents were called to an apartment complex in Pembroke. Deputies in Robeson County say they were called to Strickland Heights Apartments where they found a “quantity of Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.”

Deputies tell WBTW News13 that a 20-year-old man is in custody. Joshua Robert Locklear is at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

Here’s the news release: