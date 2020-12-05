Body found in vehicle in St. Pauls Saturday

ST. PAULS, NC (WBTW) — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a deceased male in a vehicle on the side of the road early Saturday morning.

Terrell K. Lilly, 34, of Parkton was found deceased upon the arrival of deputies and St. Pauls Police Department officers.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

