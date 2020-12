MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car Tuesday on Hwy 501 in Marion County, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. near General Road, according to Deputy Coroner Jim Gray. Law enforcement was still on scene as of 8 p.m.

The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.

No other information is available at this time but we are working to get more details.

Count on News13 for updates.