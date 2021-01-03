Deputies investigate accident involving deputy in Charleston County

Local News

by: Antonio Stinson

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are on scene of a serious accident.

The accident involves a Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a civilian vehicle in the area of Highway 17N near Beehive Road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was requested to investigate the accident.

Details are limited. Count on us for more updates as they’re made available.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories