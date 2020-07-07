Deputies investigate early morning Florence County shooting, 2 taken to hospital

7:21 A.M. TUESDAY UPDATE: According to Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken, one person has died. The condition of the second victim is still unknown.

Information is limited at this time.

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating a shooting in Florence County that took place early Tuesday morning.

According to the FCSO, the shooting occurred on Cormac Court in Florence. Two people have been transported to an area hospital.

