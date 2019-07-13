Robeson County deputies investigating crash involving K9 officer

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating following a crash involving an officer and his K9 Saturday afternoon.

The wreck happened on Highway 74, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Hotline.

Sheriff Wilkins tells News13 that the wreck was weather-related and that minor injuries were sustained. The K9 was taken to a local vet and is expected to be okay.

The crash is being investigated by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

