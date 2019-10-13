Deputies: No shooting at SC State Fair, despite rumors

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — Officials say the South Carolina State Fair closed early Saturday after unfounded rumors that shots had been fired.

Videos posted on social media showed dozens of people running for the exits, but Richland County deputies said on Twitter no shots were fired.

Instead, State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith said groups of young adults running through the fairgrounds led others to think shots had been fired. Some called 911 and began to run and panic.

Smith said in a statement no serious injuries were reported, but the fair decided to close an hour early.

The fair has a new rule requiring anyone under 18 to be with a parent at the fair after 6 p.m.

