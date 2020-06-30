Deputies: One person shot Sunday in Latta area

LATTA AREA, SC (WBTW) – One person was shot Sunday in the Latta area of Dillon County, according to deputies.
The shooting happened on West Canal Road, Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Authorities have not released any other information about the incident.
The DCSO is still investigating the shooting. Count on News13 for updates.
