Deputies search for missing teen last seen Friday

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County deputies are searching for a missing teen.

Santana Oxendine was last seen getting off the school bus on Friday, September 24, in the area of Old Red Springs Road and Shop Drive.

She was reported missing yesterday by family.

Picture courtesy of Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

Oxendine is 16 years old, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-three-inches tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Oxendine is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.