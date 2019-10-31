Deputies searching for missing Lumberton man

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies in Robeson County are searching for 55-year-old James Earl Fagan who was reported missing to Lumberton Police on October 22, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Fagan was last seen on October 6 in the Lumberton area. Fagan has blue eyes and grey hair, stands 6 feet 2 inches in height and weighs 170 pounds. Fagan has “FL” tattooed on his lower left arm and “#1” tattooed on his lower right arm.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigation Divisions are now investigating the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.