Local hospitals looking closely at recent COVID-19 case spike in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County saw its highest single-day Coronavirus case total since late July today.

The 86 new cases come during a week the County’s average daily total is in the 60s; a figure up from last week.

“Two weeks ago, we were staying really stable and in the last seven days we have started to see more of an uptick in ER patients and hospitalizations,” said Gayle Resetar, Chief Operating Officer of Tidelands Health. “It’s not severe yet.”

At the height of the pandemic in July, Horry County was averaging 222 new cases a day. That number dropped significantly by the beginning of September, when the County averaged about 30 to 35 new cases a day.

“I think it’s just a trend at this point,” said Dr. Thad Golden, Director of Critical Care at Grand Strand Medical Center. “We’re not seeing the kind of numbers we were seeing back in June or July thank God, but of course it gets our attention.”

“We’ve had a slight increase,” said Paul Richardson, Chief Medical Officer at Conway Medical. “We have. You know our total percentage of positive has not gone up significantly yet, but we have seen a very small increase in our in-patient admissions. We’re definitely keeping an eye on it and watching every single day. It’s something that we are definitely curious about.”

News13 reached out to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today. A representative tells News13, there is not always a single reason why an uptick in cases occurs.

DHEC added the total positive rate per 100,000 people ranks Horry County in the middle of the State’s 46 counties.

Leaders at Tidelands, Conway Medical and Grand Strand Medical agree that complacency about the virus could be a contributing factor to the rise in cases.

“I think we all have to remember that it never went away that it has been there the whole time and while we dipped down in positive rates, we did that probably because as a community we were so vigilant,” Resetar said.

“I’m tired of this too and I understand that completely, but we’ve got to double down on masking, hand washing, social distancing,” Richardson explained. “This stuff does work. I can’t emphasize that enough.”

Dr. Golden hopes seeing how many athletes and politicians have recently tested positive reinforces the importance of taking the virus seriously.

“Hopefully that gives people a renewed sense of importance and responsibility,” Golden said.

Each hospital leader also emphasized the importance of getting a flu shot.