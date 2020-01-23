DHEC: Increased flu activity in Pee Dee, Grand Strand

A new report shows an increase in flu activity for the Pee Dee, Horry County and Georgetown region, although three other regions in the state show a decrease.

Forty-four people have died from the flu so far this season in South Carolina compared to 20 at the same time last year, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC also reports 246 confirmed flu cases last week, bringing the total this season to more than 2,200. That’s a 212 percent increase from this time last season.

LATEST HEADLINES