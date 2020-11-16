Dickens Christmas show holds annual event with safety precautions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Dickens Christmas show and festivals was held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center for the 39th year. This year, precautions were taken for vendors and attendees due to COVID-19.

“Nobody can come in without a mask, we take their temperature. Everybody has temperature checks, vendors, everybody coming,” Myra Starnes, the CEO and President of Leisure Time said.

Holiday themed markers were also placed on the floor to remind everyone to social distance and wear masks.

“We are hand sanitizing, bubble wrapping our staff, putting things in bags so we’re taking every precaution that we can this year as vendors throughout the show and not only for us but our customers as well,” said vendor Carla Paschal with, The Wild Child Art Studio.

Starnes said there were more than 300 vendors at this year’s event. Those venders say with other art shows cancelled, they’re glad this one was able to happen.

“It’s really been hard, not only on me but other artists as well,” Paschal said. “I usually do around 35 shows a year, and during this period of time when you are dependent on income of hoping that you are going to be making ends meet and everything is shut down, and it’s a real drain.”

“This show has been fantastic. I didn’t think we’d get the attendance that we did despite the pandemic that we’re in but we have and I’ve done great. I’ve hit my numbers so I’m thrilled, said Janette Fernandes with Delectable Bath and Bakery Boutique.

“We’re happy to be here at the Dickens Christmas show and everybody come out and kind of get in the Christmas spirit because that’s what it’s about. We’re not letting it tear or let us down or anything, we’re just gonna keep going,” said Melissa and John Ferreira with Mel’s HoneyBee Creations.

