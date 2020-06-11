Dillon County Detention Center inmate found dead, SLED investigates

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – According to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate at the Dillon County Detention Center was found dead.

The death is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (Sled), Dillon County Coroner’s Office and Dillon Police Department.

The coroner’s office has ordered an autopsy on the deceased person. No other information available for release at this time.

