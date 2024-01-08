DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple Grand Strand and Pee Dee school districts will have e-learning days on Tuesday because of the potential for severe weather, officials said.

Florence School District 2 said high winds can create hazardous conditions for school buses.

“This decision prioritizes the safety of our students and staff while ensuring the continuity of education,” the district said.

In addition, the Georgetown County schools will be closed on Tuesday because of the weather threat, officials said, and all school activities, including athletic events and practices, are canceled/postponed. The district expects to return to normal operations on Wednesday.

In North Carolina, Robeson County schools will dismiss students at 1 p.m. on Tuesday because of the severe weather threat, a spokesperson said. The district will also operate on a two-hour delay on Wednesday because of the possibility of flooding.

Those switching to e-learning on Tuesday include:

Dillon School District Three

Dillon School District Four

Florence School District 2: In the event of power outages or lack of internet access, students will have five days after returning to school to submit their assignments. The district’s technology team will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to assist with technical difficulties. They can be contacted at vssupport@fsd2.org.

Florence School District 3: Students will receive instructional assignments that do not require internet access. Assignments must be turned in no later than Jan. 16. Each student who turns in assignments by the deadline will be marked present for Tuesday. All extracurricular programs are canceled for Tuesday. In addition, the district will operate on a two-hour delay for students only on Wednesday.

Florence School District 5: All after-school activities and athletics have been canceled.

Horry County Schools: Because HCS is approved by the South Carolina Department of Education as an eLearning district, this e-earning day will not have to be made up. Students who are unable to participate due to power outages, loss of internet service, or other barriers will have the opportunity to complete assignments at a later date. All extracurricular competitions planned for Tuesday will be rescheduled.