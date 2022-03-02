MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s been almost a week since Russia invaded Ukraine, and since then people from all over have been sharing their support for Ukrainians, including here in Myrtle Beach.

Dozens of people — some Ukrainian and some not — gathered Wednesday for a peaceful protest at the SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach.

One of the speakers said he wakes up every day not knowing whether his family in Ukraine is alive. He’s pleading for help and peace.

“I [haven’t] had a normal sleep since then,” Stan Petrovsky, a Ukrainian living in Myrtle Beach, said. “I didn’t have a normal meal. All my thoughts are with my family and friends and daughters who are there right now.”

Those who attended gathered to pray, share in a moment of silence, and share stories.







“I pray that you just continue lord keep those people safe and stop this evil,” one person said.

Maria Ivanytska, who is also a Ukrainian living in the Myrtle Beach area, said her family is still in Ukraine and she thinks about them every day. “I don’t sleep. Seven days a week, I don’t sleep, I don’t eat because I can’t. I feel like I’m helpless.”

Ivanytska provided these pictures to News13 that show extensive damage to a school in Ukraine.



Courtesy: Maria Ivanytska

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “We don’t need to explain how painful it is, but this is the reason we are here. Now, we are Ukrainians. We are proud nation. We are strong nation. We are big-hearted nation, and we are being an example for the whole world” Anastasiia Sliusarenko, another Ukrainian living in the Myrtle Beach area, said.

Sliusarenko said there are three things Ukrainians need more than anything: protection, medical supplies and for their voices to be heard.

Anyone who wants to donate or find out how to help can contact Sliusarenko on her Facebook, Instagram or by calling her at 843-655-8024.

The Grand Strand’s show of support for Ukraine will continue at 6 p.m. Thursday with an hourlong prayer at the St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church located at 3301 33rd Ave Ext. North in Myrtle Beach.