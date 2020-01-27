Dramatic intake increase prompts the Grand Strand Humane Society to seek monthly donors

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) The Grand Strand Humane Society is looking for monthly donors as intakes in 2019 increased by 28%.

Last year, employees at GSHS cared for 634 more animals than they did in 2018.

Officials say the staggering increase in intakes means the cost of running the shelter has skyrocketed.

Each animal that comes in needs food, shelter, vaccinations and oftentimes additional medical care.

Jess Wnuk is the executive director of the Humane Society and tells News13, right now they are looking for 350 people to commit to a $20 monthly donation.

“That’s income we can depend on every month; we know it’s coming in and that’s so important if we’re going to expect to see these increases again in 2020 and in the years to come,” Wnuk said. “We need income that we can rely on so that we know we’re going to be able to provide everything that these animals depend on us for.”

To become a monthly donor, or for more information click here.

If you pay a City of Myrtle Beach water bill, there is another way you can become a monthly donor. The R.A.I.N. program allows you to add a donation on your bill each month.

You can now enroll online and learn more, here.

Wnuk says one reason she believes they are seeing an increase is because pet-friendly housing is lacking in our area. Another reason; growth along the Grand Strand.

“As Myrtle Beach continues to grow at an exponential rate, and the communities around Myrtle Beach continue to grow, the number of pets that are going to be in our area is also going to grow,” Wnuk said.