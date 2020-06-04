Dress code incident keeps Darlington Co. student from walking at graduation

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A dress code issue resulted in a student not being able to walk at the graduation ceremony at Lamar High School this week.

In a statement following the incident, the school said “this is extremely regrettable, and this circumstance has led to significant change throughout the Darlington County School District.”

Dr. Tim Newman, district superintendent, has reached out to the student to apologize and assure her that her actions have led to positive change districtwide.

“I appreciate the student for bringing her concern to our attention,” Newman said. “The Darlington County School District recognizes that the dress code rule is not consistent with our commitment to being inclusive for all students. This practice has been eliminated, effective immediately.”

