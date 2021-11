DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a crash Saturday in Dillon County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened around 10:40 p.m. on Secondary 30 near Brenwood Road.

Troopers say a BMW ran off the road and overturned. The driver died.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver was not wearing their seatbelt. The driver’s name has not yet been released.

This crash is still under investigation.