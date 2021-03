HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person is dead after a motorcycle wreck on SC-707 Sunday evening.

Master Trooper Brian Lee, with South Carolina Highway Patrol tells News13 the driver of a 2013 Harley Davidson Motorcycle lost control and spilled into the roadway about 5:30 P.M.

The driver died. They were not wearing a helmet.

Their name has not yet been released. Count on News13 for updates