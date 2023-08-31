MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Although heavy rain has pushed to our north, lingering rain and wind will continue through this morning. SCDOT also announced that coastal areas, like Georgetown and Horry counties are dealing with some localized road flooding.

Drivers across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are cautioned to drive carefully.

Horry County Emergency Management announced on its Facebook page today that drivers should be aware of water on the roads across the county. The post encouraged drivers not to drive through floodwaters because floodwater can contain hidden hazards including debris.

Horry County Fire Rescue also posted on its Facebook page that they have been called to several reports of vehicles stuck in flooded roadways and downed trees across roads.

Horry County Fire Rescue encouraged drivers to try not to drive at all when it’s extremely windy and rainy. The post said your vehicle could get stuck or even swept away and it puts lives at risk and the first responders who will be trying to save you.

“If you must drive, please do so carefully,” the post said. “As driving fast in the dark could put you in floodwaters or into downed trees before you know it. It’s not the time to go and survey neighborhood storm damage. Wait it out, in the safety of your home, until conditions improve.”

In Florence County, a flash flood warning has been issued, and Florence County Emergency Management provided safety tips as the threat of flooding increases:

If there is any possibility of a flash flood, move to higher ground.

Do not walk through moving water. Three to six inches of moving water can make you fall.

If you have to walk in water, walk where the water is not moving. Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you.

Do not drive into flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground, if you can do so safely. You and the vehicle can be quickly swept away.

Do not ever try to drive around or move barricades that are blocking a street.

