Earthquake preparedness week starts in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane season may be winding down, but emergency officials want to remind people that earthquakes strike South Carolina too.

Earthquake Preparedness Week starts on Sunday, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

On Thursday, South Carolina will join other Southeastern states with an earthquake drill at 10:15 a.m.

South Carolina has a number of small earthquakes every year, but in August 1886, the largest earthquake ever recorded on the East Coast struck just outside Charleston.

The 7.3-magnitude quake destroyed most of the city and killed 80 people.

