GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a boat accident near the Yauhannah Bridge on the Great Pee Dee River.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed reports that a boat struck the bridge, which is located along US Highway 701, not far from Murrells Inlet and the Horry County line.

Injuries were reported in connection with the crash; however, details about the incident are limited.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is responding along with other agencies.

This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.