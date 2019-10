FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – The Fairmont Police Department is asking for help finding and identifying the suspect of a break-in at a grocery store Saturday morning.

Police say it all happened at the Fresh Foods grocery store in Fairmont early Saturday morning.

According to the Facebook post, the suspect took ‘numerous’ cartons of cigarettes from the store.

Authorities would like anyone with information to contact them at 910-628-9766.