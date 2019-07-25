Fake SCDOT letter tells Sandridge community to move

SANDRIDGE, SC (WBTW) – After protesting the Conway Perimeter Road project members of the Sandridge community received fake eviction letters.

The letters were under the guise of the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Cedric Blain-Spain is a community leader and one of two victims that received the letter.

“It’s not intimidating. It’s causing me to dig my heels in the sand, since this is Sandridge and fight like never before. To protect our land, to protect our citizens,” said Blain-Spain.

The letter said properties in the path of the Conway Perimeter Road project must move no later than August 1 – “Thank you and happy moving!”

Blain-Spain knew the letter was fake at first glance.

“One thing is that it’s poorly written and if you can see their style and everything. Spelling, incorrect spellings. And all of this is just unprofessional, because you send us a typed letter, but a handwritten envelope,” said Blain-Spain.

Marla Watson of SCDOT quickly confirmed the letter was a scam.

The fake letters were reported to Horry County Police.

Mikyala Moskov of the Horry County Police Department told News 13 in a written statement:

“Community members are encouraged to report any suspicious activity, including possible scams, to their local authorities. To report a scam to HCPD, you can call the non-emergency line at 843-248-1520, or use our crime tip line by calling 843-915-8477 or emailing crimetips@horrycounty.org.”

As for the scammer who sent the letters, Blain-Spain has words for you.

“He, she, or them – We are not intimidated by your letter. We are all more confidant that justice will be served, but we hoping you come forward before the law get you,” said Blain-Spain.

The next meeting for the proposed Conway Perimeter Road will be held August 8.