Fallen North Myrtle Beach officer remembered at event by family, community members

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Hundreds of community members and family of fallen North Myrtle Beach Sgt. Gordon William Best participated in a run/walk event Saturday morning.

Sgt. Best died in a car wreck on New Year’s Day while responding to a shooting incident.

The run/walk event was 1.78 miles, representing Sgt. Best’s badge number 178.

The event was organized by North Myrtle Beach resident Clayton Hucks who plans on following in Sgt. Best’s footsteps and joining the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department.

“This isn’t for me. This is for Sgt. Best and his family,” said event organizer Clayton Hucks.

The officer’s father, Gordon Best, who is a retired police officer with North Myrtle Beach said he appreciated seeing the support today from the community.

“I was really surprised to see the amount of turnout that was here but it’s truly a great beautiful day but my son was honored very well,” Gordon Best, Sgt. Gordon William Best’s father said.

Best added, “I just appreciate the people that get behind law enforcement and support law enforcement. This has been a tragedy but it’s something we know is all possible to happen.”

Best said his son was someone who was always willing to help others saying, “Gordon was a fine young man. I’m not saying it because he was my son but he was very caring and loving. He was a very loving father and husband and son and we are certainly going to miss him but he will never be forgotten.”

Best said if his son was here today he would tell him that, “Son we’re proud of you. We know that you’re with god and we know that you’re looking down and we’ll see you one day soon.”

Donations for Sgt. Best’s family were accepted at the event. Those who still wish to donate can visit the Fund the First site.

