Families of 3 women killed in Lumberton in 2017 seeking information related to their deaths, offering reward

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) — In 2017, three women were killed in Lumberton, NC, and now 3 1/2 years later, the cases are still open and unresolved.

Kristin Bennett aka Christina was found dead inside a home on Peachtree Street on April 18, 2017.

Rhonda Jones was found dead outside a home on East 5th Street on April 18, 2017.

Two months later, Megan Oxendine was found dead outside a house on East 8th Street on June 3rd, 2017.

The families of Kristin, Rhonda and Megan are seeking information pertaining to their deaths.

A $30,000 FBI reward is being offered for information that leads investigators to determine the circumstances that led to their deaths.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve investigated and continue to investigate their deaths but need the community’s help.

The post on Facebook says, “It’s human nature to make a bad situation better. Only you can help by providing information vital to resolving these crimes, so our families can pursue justice. Our hearts are broken, and our lives will never be the same. Our loved ones were taken from us much to soon.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the following contacts below.

Detective E. Whitley, LPD, (910) 618-3281

Sergeant J. White, LPD, (910) 827-5778

Special Agent R. Glenn, FBI, (704) 672-6100 (option 2) Available 24/7

DA. Investigator Harold Jackson (910) 272-5910