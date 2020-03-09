Family dispute ends in shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON CO., SC (WBTW) – A family dispute ended in a shooting in Darlington County on Monday night.

Police have a man in custody after they say he shot a family member during a dispute, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Jeffries Creek Road.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. That person’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to Kilgo.

No information is available on the name of the suspect or if charges have been filed.