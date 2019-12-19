Fatal crash involving school bus in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – One person is dead following a crash involving a school bus outside of Lumberton.

According to Sgt. SB Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling on Regan Church Road in the area of Littlefield Acres Loop Road when it hit another vehicle that was stopped on the side of the road and had their flashers and emergency equipment out.

The vehicle that was stopped then ricocheted into the path of the school bus and the two collided, according to Sgt. Lewis. The driver of the first car was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result. There were students on the bus at the time of the crash, however, no students on the bus were injured.

In a statement, Robeson County Schools said “Bus 174 that services East Robeson Primary School was involved in a wreck while traveling on Reagan Church Road in Lumberton this afternoon. The bus driver was not responsible for the incident. We are extremely happy to report that all 37 students and the bus driver were not injured and are safe.”

“Principal Dr. Lewis Cox, PSRC Director of Transportation Dr. Robert Guzman, and other East Robeson Primary School Administrators arrived on the scene shortly after the incident. Once the area was determined to be safe, students were transported back to East Robeson Primary School where they were reunited with their parents and other family members,” said Dr. Gorden Burnette with Robeson County Schools.

We are working to learn more. Count on News13 for updates.